February 6, 1933 — July 16, 2018
Janice M. Brooks, 85, of Corvallis died Monday, July 16 at 9:07 a.m., surrounded by her immediate family.
She was born in Toledo, Oregon on February 6, 1933, the first of three children born to Don and Dorothea Waterbury. After living in Corvallis with her family until high school, they moved to Waldport, where she graduated from Waldport High School.
In 1951, she married Marcus William “Bill” Brooks in Newport, Oregon while he was in the Coast Guard.
They moved to West Linn and had two children, Leslie and Meredith. In 1967, they moved back to Corvallis to be closer to her family and had another child, Michael.
While working at Payless Appliances as a bookkeeper, she was promoted to salesperson, and was the first female salesperson in the Payless chain. For the next five years she ranked #1 in sales.
In the late 80’s, Janice took classes to study her passion, interior design, and spent the next couple of decades working at Blackledge Furniture as their in-home interior designer and top salesperson. She belonged to the American Business Women Association and in 2002 was named American Business Woman of the Year.
Janice also spent time traveling the world with her daughter, singer/songwriter Meredith Brooks.
After she retired, she spent her time enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren, gardening, donating time to the ARC, and was a dedicated president of her homeowners association for 17 years.
Janice is survived by her children, Leslie Brooks, Meredith Brooks and Michael Brooks; granddaughter, Jena Metting; grandson, Troy; two great-grandchildren, Spencer and Kira; brother, Bill Waterbury; and sister, Ellen Oliver.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.