November 20, 1942 – October 9, 2019
Janice Marie Lehn, of Lebanon passed away October 9, 2019.
Jan was born on November 20, 1942 in International Falls, Minnesota to Irene and Lionel Dugas. Jan was preceded in death by her father Lionel. She is survived by her loving husband Randall; her children Lori Bishop of Lebanon, Jeff Bishop of Portland, and Mary (Jay) Durkee of Albany; her Mother Irene Peterson; brother Leo (Anita) Dugas both of International Falls, Minnesota; brother Randy (Kay) Dugas of Deer River, Minnesota; and Sister Julie (Layne) Cochrane of Lincoln City. Also seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Jan moved to Oregon in 1967. She loved Hawaii and lived there for five years. She worked at the telephone company and the Ford dealership in Lebanon. Jan was an entrepreneur and successfully ran several businesses in Oregon and Hawaii. She was always willing to offer a job to others and taught us all the meaning of hard work and commitment.
She loved Friends and family, was an awesome cook and a master at hosting family gatherings. Jan always thought of others first and was quick to offer help to someone in need. She liked to keep busy and enjoyed working in her yard. Her house was always warm and inviting with an open-door policy.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Huston Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant Street Lebanon.