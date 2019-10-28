November 18, 1939 — October 5, 2019
Janice Ann Barthel, 79, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday, October 5, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Donald and Beryl (Pyle) Schoneiger.
Jan grew up and attended College in Webster and Aberdeen, South Dakota. In 1958, she moved to Los Angeles, California, where she met and married Ron (Roland) Barthel, her husband of 56 years. In 1969, she and Ron moved to Sweet Home and have lived there since.
Janice was an elementary school music teacher and taught at several of the Sweet Home elementary schools.
She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening and canning. She loved rock climbing, being a private pilot and musicals - especially the Sweet Home Singing Christmas Tree. Most of all she loved the Black Hills of South Dakota where she spent summers as a child and owns a cabin in Camp Remington.
Janice is survived by her husband, Roland Barthel of Sweet Home; children, Teresa Sears of Portland, Jennifer Barthel of Eugene, and Russ Barthel of Portland; siblings, Kathy Shank of Twin Falls, Idaho, Steve Pyle of Athena, and Bob Quayle of Canyon Lake, California; and three grandchildren.
A celebration of life reception will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 2 at the Sweet Home Evangelical Church Activity Center, with the memorial starting at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Willamette Humane Society: www.whs4pets.org
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.