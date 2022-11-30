July 9, 1954 – November 28, 2022

Today we lost an amazing wife, mother and friend. Although she struggled with a terminal illness for the last few years of her life, she wouldn't want to be remembered that way.

Janette K. Whiting was a beloved wife of over 49 years, who married her best friend Michael E. Whiting. An innate and loving mother to her two kids Jennifer and Chad. She is the daughter of John and Alice Anderson and has two sisters Jill and Joyce. She has 8 grandchildren whom she loved more than anything, and always jumped at the opportunity to spend time with them!

Jan lived life to the fullest of her ability. She loved to travel after retiring with Michael. They toured around the US two times among many other trips they took together. She loved spending time with her friends and family. Jan's most favorite destination was the street of colors in Charleston SC. The fall season was her most favorite time of year because of all the beautiful colors that would highlight her surroundings.

She doesn't want to be remembered for how she died, but for how she selflessly loved and shared her time in life, touching, influencing, and teaching family and friends how to be an amazing woman and person. She wants to be remembered by her infectious smile and laugh, and her warm embrace when that's all you needed. She was brave right up to the end of life, and never once complained about her known outcome.

Jan, (Mom) you will always be with us in our hearts and in spirit! Not one day will pass that you are not thought of or remembered. Everyone you've touched loves you and will have a piece of you to carry on in life. Rest easy, we all love you.

In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Doernbecher Children's Hospital and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.