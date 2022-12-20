Janet Schoenhard Holcomb

August 22, 1952 - December 9, 2022

Janet Schoenhard Holcomb, age 70, passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, December 9, 2022. Born August 22, 1952 to James and Alyce (Harvie) Shoenhard. She was the second of six siblings, all still living. Jan always dreamed of a career in law and she declared in 4th grade that she wanted to be the first woman on the Supreme Court.

Jan's father worked for Birds Eye Foods and all of the children worked odd-jobs at the Birds Eye plants. Jan was always known for her amazing work ethic. She was the fastest corn bagger at Birds Eye during fresh corn processing. She graduated from McNary High School in Salem OR in 1970 and attended Oregon State University (GO BEAVERS!) studying Political Science. She graduated OSU in 1974 and continued to follow her lifelong dream pursuing a Law degree at University of Oregon. In Law School she met and married Ken Walker. In 1980, shortly after graduation they had a daughter Erin Walker, and in 1982 another daughter Jessica Walker. Jan worked for the City Attorney in Portland and the Benton County District Attorney in Corvallis before fulfilling her dream of becoming a Judge. She was a Circuit Court Judge in Benton County from 1997 until her retirement from the Bench in 2013 with five additional years as a Senior Judge.

Jan was known for her zeal for justice and she cared deeply about the people of the community. The pride of her time on the bench was establishing and presiding over Benton County's Drug Treatment Court. Her program became a model for Drug Treatment Courts around the country. She was passionately committed to helping people in recovery and giving them a second chance. She was a long-time supporter of Oregon State Women's Basketball as a member of the Rebounders Club. Every holiday season she hosted Christmas cookie decorating parties that are some of the fondest memories for local friends. After retirement, she moved to Green Valley AZ to be closer to and spend more time with her mother Alyce. She thoroughly enjoyed her retirement between visiting her daughters in California, blues-music festivals, attending live-theater, basketball games, walking, pinochle, wine-tasting, whale-watching, making Christmas treats and offering an ear for anyone who needed a friend. Details to follow on a Celebration of Life in Corvallis in January 2023.

Memorial gifts may be made to Audubon Society, Pacific Whale Foundation, a local Women's Sports organization or the charity of your choice.