January 4, 1932 — August 28, 2019
Janet Marie (Kahles) Endicott was born on January 4, 1932 in Waconda, Oregon at her grandparents homestead. Her parents were John and Katie (Keene) Kahles. She attended Central Elementary School and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1950.
Jan married the love of her life, Bill, on March 10, 1969. They spent 44 years together before his passing in 2013. Jan and Bill love to fish, hunt, camp and travel to casinos.
After Bill retired, they spent winters as snowbirds. They made lifelong friends on their travels. Favorite destinations included Baja California, Parker, Arizona and Crane Prairie Reservoir.
Jan loved crafts and in the 1980’s had a successful home-based Christmas Bazaar every year in her basement. She loved to decorate her home for every holiday, with her favorite being Christmas.
Jan was an active member of the group who planned the “Old Timers” class reunions for Albany Union High School. She loved getting together with other alum at their annual June event.
You have free articles remaining.
Jan will be remembered by her generosity. She always arrived at a party or event with a small gift for the hostess and normally something for all in attendance. She loved to make cupcakes and deliver them to her neighbors for all occasions.
She preceded in death her husband, Bill; father; mother; and sister, Bobbie Allen.
She is survived by her family, Jan (Pat) Seber, Rosemary Morrison, Bill (Pat) Endicott, Julia (Terry) Hopkins, John (Jodi) Endicott, Mitch Endicott, Marty (Cheryl) Endicott and Kathy (Kit) Bias, and John (Robin) Allen; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on September 29 at the Albany Senior Center.
In Lieu of flowers, Jan asked for donations to SafeHaven Humane Society, Tangent, Oregon.
To plant a tree in memory of Janet Endicott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.