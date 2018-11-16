May 7, 1962 — November 13, 2018
Janet M. Glenn of Albany passed away on Tuesday, at Timberview Care Center at the age of 56.
Janet graduated from South Albany High School in 1980, and joined the U.S. Air Force in June of 1984.
She moved to California in 1986, where she met her husband, Dana. They relocated back to Albany and were married November 25, 1988 in Reno, Nevada. After serving four years in the U.S. Air Force, she worked as a meat wrapper for Fred Meyer.
Over the last 14 years, she managed to visit several of her bucket list destinations such as the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone National Park, and the Petrified Forest.
She leaves behind her mother, Millie; husband, Dana; daughters, Brienna (Deron) and Felicia; grandson, Isaiah; brothers, Randy and Steve; sister, Cathy; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 20 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home, 805 Ellsworth St. SW, Albany.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).