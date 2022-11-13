July 12, 1940 – November 4, 2022

Janet Louise Nadig, 82, of Lebanon, OR, passed away on November 4, 2022.

Jan was born in Minneapolis, MN, to John and Margaret Hageman on July 12, 1940. She graduated from Hamline University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education and Health and a minor in History.

For five years, Jan was a teacher and swim coach in Minnesota and Iowa. She married John Warren Nadig on December 19, 1964, in Rochester, MN. Jan and John moved to Oregon in 1968. The pair were aptly named Mr. and Mrs. Tennis for their efforts to create a vibrant tennis program in Lebanon.

For nearly 50 years, Jan served the Lebanon community in multiple capacities, primarily focusing on community fitness and educating children and young adults. She was Aquatic Director for the Lebanon Community Pool for 16 years and was recently honored for her contributions and service by having the pool named after her.

Jan is preceded in death by her husband, John Nadig, and brother Harry Hageman. Jan is survived by daughters Kristin Adams and Jennifer Meckley, sisters Susan Savage (Lloyd Savage) and Peggy Hentschke (Tom Hentscke), grandchildren Nicole Adams, Jessica Kelly, Nathan Adams (Tesla Metzger), Madison Kelly, Ryan Meckley, and Mathew Meckley, and great-grandchildren Jordan Adams and Rhylee Adams.

Jan loved her family and community. Her positive impact has been and will be felt for many years to come.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the River Center in Lebanon, OR. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

If desired, memorial gifts may be donated to Lebanon Community Pool.