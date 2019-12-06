Janet Lomeita Williford

December 18, 1941 — November 25, 2019
Janet Williford, 77, of Shedd, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.
Jan was a wife, mother, sister, grandmother & great-grandmother.
Janet was born in Durant, Oklahoma to Floyd and Clodene (Brown) Coulter. She graduated from Arvin High School, California in 1959 and on August 1st she married Ernest Edward Williford.
As a young child she was self-taught to play the guitar and piano. She had a beautiful voice. Later in life in Oregon she was lead singer in a band named The Hill Top Ramblers. They traveled around the valley many years entertaining many who came to hear them play.
Another joy Jan had was spending time camping out in the sand dunes with family and friends. Jan has a knack for making anyone she came across to feel comfortable and could draw a conversation out of anyone. You always knew where Jan stood, she minced no words.
Ernie and Jan in their younger years of marriage spent 6 months in Waukegan, Illinois while Ernie was in School for the Navy. Jan always said she had a heart for military wives as they also paid dues while their loved one was away.
Jan and Ernie moved to Corvallis in 1974. Then the family purchased property and moved to Brownsville. For the last 10 years, they have lived in Shedd.
Jan loved her sports very much. Her first love was #4 Kevin Harvick, NASCAR; as well as her Seattle Seahawks. She also loved OSU Beavers football.
Jan was a beautiful soul inside and out and she will be missed deeply by her family.
Janet is survived by her husband, Ernest; children, Kevin Ray Williford of Eugene, Ronda Deneen Witt of Shedd, and Tracy Shannon Giltner of Corvallis; sisters, Floetta Blake of Rancho San Margarita, California and Susan Kynes of Spokane, Washington; as well as eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ernest Dellman Williford; brother, Dean Coulter; and sister, Verna Tackett.
A celebration of her life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the home of Michael and Ronda Witt; 30590 Boston Mill Dr., Shedd, OR 97377.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.