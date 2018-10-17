April 17, 1936 — October 13, 2018
Janet L. Andrews, 82, of Albany, passed away at her home.
The daughter of Harold and Virginia Shuck, she was born in White, South Dakota. She married Duane Andrews on July 23, 1955, in Albany.
Janet loved to sew, everything from a pillowcases to wedding dresses. She loved her beautiful yard, flowers and watching birds. She did a lot of traveling around the United States, but when home, enjoyed attending her great-grandchildren’s sports events.
She is survived by her children, Dawn Cate (Mike), Jeff Andrews (Lori), James Andrews (Ann); brother, Cameron Shuck; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Duane.
A 1 p.m. memorial service will be on Thursday, October 18, at Fisher Funeral Home.