December 28, 1949 – January 29, 2023

Jan, 73, was born to Bert and Betty (Winniford) Udell in Lebanon, Oregon. She was an active member of 4-H throughout her childhood. Her favorite projects included Cooking, Sewing, Photography, Forestry and Entomology. After graduating from Lebanon High School in 1968, Jan studied home economics at Oregon State University. She graduated and went on to cook at several facilities and restaurants in Linn and Benton counties, including a fraternity and group home. At one point she had her own restaurant in Lebanon, Jan’s Family Affair.

In 1977 Jan married Leonard Garrison. Jan and Leonard had a daughter, Wendy. Jan lived her adult life in Lebanon. An inspirational 4-H leader for both the foods and sewing projects, she shared her passion for home economics at the local, county and state levels for over 30 years. Jan was also a cheerful and familiar face in the small woodlands association community with her efforts on behalf of Third Force for Forestry and OSWA. She grew up with the family tree farms and assisted with all aspects especially selling Christmas Trees, Tree Day events and bookkeeping. Jan helped raise her three grandchildren instilling her love of 4-H, animals and family in them.

Jan was well known for her kind heart and generous nature; always willing to lend a hand and offer those in need a place to live, animals and humans alike. Jan’s kindness, cheerfulness, compassion and genuine interest in others’ lives earned her a wide family of “adopted” brothers, sisters, children and grandchildren. She touched everyone she met and will be greatly missed.

Jan is survived by her daughter Wendy Garrison; grandchildren Damien Alderman, Chelsie Alderman (son Keegan) and Sierra Page (children Taine, Devin and Olive); sister Fay Sallee and brother Jim Udell (Linda).

A Celebration of Life is planned for June 2023 at the Happy Valley Tree Farm. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.