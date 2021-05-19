Jane Woodward

September 14, 1920 - May 15, 2021

Jane passed away peacefully on May 15. She was born in Bakersfield, California, to Elmer and Florence Karpe. She married Frederick James Harding Jr. of Bakersfield in 1940 and E. Lee Woodward of Santa Clara, California in 1972. She also lived in Alabama, Florida, Hawaii and Corvallis, Oregon, before moving to Albany.

Jane graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Stanford University in 1939, earned an M.A. in sociology at U.C. Berkeley in 1969 and worked for county welfare agencies in California, Hawaii and Florida. She was a member of the American Civil Liberties Union, the League of Women Voters and Daughters of the American Revolution. After her second husband died, Jane traveled the world SCUBA diving, bird-watching and playing Bridge.

Jane was preceded in death by both husbands; her brother Leland; her sister Margaret; and her sons William and Thomas. She is survived by her brother Bob; daughter Carol; sons Lee and Jeff; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Mennonite Village and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice for their care during Jane's last years. A celebration of her life for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).