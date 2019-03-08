October 10, 1949 — February 3, 2019
Ida Jane Schlindwein Ruck of Lebanon, age 69, died Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Portland, Oregon.
Jane was born October 10, 1949, in Kingston, New York. She was the adopted daughter of the late Walter and Ida Schlindwein.
Formerly of Wayne, New Jersey; Casper, Wyoming; Naples, Florida, she graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a Bachelor’s of Arts in History.
She was a substitute teacher for over 20 years. She also worked at the Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services, was a certified EMT in Collier County, Florida, volunteered as a CASA in Oregon, also as clergy at the Oregon State Prison, and performed several weddings in the state of Oregon. She served as a Steward of The Troth, was a member of Sweet Home Rock and Mineral Society and Society for Creative Anachronism, a genealogist, and vendor at several events as Thorsstead Trader’s.
She is survived by her husband Warren Henry Ruck Jr.; one daughter, Krista Jeanette Ruck; one son, Walter Warren John Ruck; three grandchildren; and 11 biological siblings.
She was predeceased by three biological siblings.
There was a private cremation in Oregon.