Jane Phyllis Backmeier

Jane Phyllis Bachmeier passed away in Corvallis, Oregon, on July 19, 2022 at the age of 74. She was born on October 24, 1947 in Laramie, Wyoming. She was adopted along with her sister by Billie Stewart and Howard Mason. Later in life she would reunite with her six other siblings.

Jane loved working as a newspaper supervisor. She stayed in touch with many of her co-workers as well as her newspaper couriers, most of her life. She delighted in sending cards to everyone for the holidays, as well as making lovely Christmas decorations. She was very artistic and made hundreds of necklaces and earrings. Her other hobbies included collecting dolls and Star Wars memorabilia, as well as flower gardening. Her greatest job came from being "Mom" to more than 35 cats and dogs during her life. Jane was loved by many and will be sorely missed.