Jane Frances Ball, 93, passed away August 23, 2022. She was born October 11, 1928 to Francis Pendleton and Alice Bressler Pendleton.

Jane Frances Ball grew up in New Westminster, British Columbia where her father, Francis, owned the Mohawk Lumber Company. She played basketball in high school, followed by two years of basketball at the University of British Columbia from 1946-48. Jane then came down to Oregon State College for her third year of college and majored in Physical Education.

In Corvallis, Jane met Whitney Ball (who preceded her in death on September 9, 2014). She went out to a barn dance with Whitney and decided he was okay because he was a good driver and didn't drink too much (her words). They married after her third year of college in 1949.

During Jane's time at OSC she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, and for years afterward assisted with the Gamma Phi's bookkeeping. She was also a Cub Scout leader for her four sons, active in PEO, the Corvallis Assistance League, Old Mill School, and was on a team in the Corvallis bowling league. Jane and family were active in water and snow skiing as well.

But, most of all Jane was an avid golfer. She started playing golf regularly after she arrived in Corvallis and had taken a golf class at OSC. Jane went on to compete in several OWGA Golf Tournaments and one time hit hole-in-ones in back-to-back rounds on two different golf courses (in Corvallis and then in Prineville).

In 1984 at the age of 56, Jane started rating golf courses around the state for the Oregon Golf Association. She continued this activity for 24 years, and in 1991 joined three other raters from around the country and was invited to travel to the Philippines to rate that country's courses. Jane even got a chance to play golf with the President of the Philippines at that time, Fidel V. Ramos. She played her last round of golf at age 85 for a 64-year golfing career.

Each summer, Jane would help run a golf tournament at The Corvallis Country Club. She was also a huge Beaver fan. Jane and Whitney regularly attended OSU football and basketball games and went to the College Baseball World Series in Omaha, Nebraska in 2006 to watch the Beavers win the national championship. As recently as last spring, Jane attended her last Beaver baseball game at Goss Stadium. Baseball was always her favorite sport to watch.

Growing up in New Westminster, B.C., Jane's family had a summer house at Crescent Beach. Just as she had done as a child, Jane had her children swim for the Crescent Beach Sea Horses, who practiced in the cold Pacific Ocean. After her and her sister Sue's family sold the beach house in 1971, Jane got involved in building homes at Black Butte Ranch (near Sisters, Oregon) with two of her sons working with contractors. That started the family's Black Butte adventure which has been going on over 50 years. In the late 70s Jane and her son, Parke, built their final home near the Corvallis Country Club (closer to the golf course of course) on Whiteside Drive.

Jane is survived by her five children: Peter, Sally, Pat, Parke and Scott; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Suzanne Elliott. She leaves behind a wonderful legacy of love, family, and sport.

A Celebration of Jane Ball's Life will be held at the Corvallis Club on Saturday, October 29 at 1 p.m. Donations in Jane's name can be made to PEO Chapter S.

