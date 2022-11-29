Jana Gaynor Swearingen

August 10, 1954 – November 15, 2022

Jana was born in Portland, Oregon, the second of three children born to Winifred and Robert Gaynor. The family moved to West Linn, Oregon, when Jana was two. She was always known as being a very friendly and outgoing person who was active in many school events.

After high school, Jana started at Oregon State University where she soon met the love of her life, Ross Swearingen. She had wanted to be a teacher since she was a little girl and she worked hard to make that dream a reality. She graduated from OSU with a BA and MA in Education. Shortly after graduation, she and Ross were married and moved to Albany, Oregon, to begin their lives together in their new town.

Jana taught social studies, language arts, and Spanish at Albany Memorial Middle School for 37 years. It was her dream job. She loved her co-workers and adored her students.

Jana and Ross welcomed a son, Bobby, in October 1982. The family was active in many church and Boy Scout activities, along with many fun family adventures. They went on 5 church mission trips to the Hoopa Indian Reservation in California and the family was chosen Family of the Year by the Albany Chamber of Commerce in 1997.

Jana enjoyed quilting, making beautiful handmade cards, gardening, camping, being in the outdoors, and walking with her lovable dog, Beckett. She was also a huge animal lover of all kinds.

Jana is survived by Jerree & Dennis Lewis, Rob and Katrina Gaynor, Greg Hrdina and Shelley Loring, Cyndi Swearingen, Nicole, Aaron, Jonathon and Caitlyn Ryther, Krystal Gaynor, Chris, Courtani and Helena Gaynor, Allison Hedges, Erin Hedges, and her beloved dog and companion, Beckett. She is preceded in death by Ross and Bobby Swearingen.

There will be a celebration of life at 2:00 on Saturday, December 10th, at the Willamette Community Church, 420 Third Ave. SE, Albany, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, it is Jana’s wish that memorial contributions to the SafeHaven Humane Society in Tangent, Oregon, be considered.