Jan Wilson

January 22, 1938 - January 24, 2023

Jan was born to Harry and Ina Samuelson in Leonard, Minnesota. They later moved to Willamina, Oregon where Jan graduated from high school in 1955. She then married Bill Wilson, Sr. on July 2, 1966 and had two children, Bill and Tammy.

Jan retired from the Target Distribution Center, a job she loved and didn't want to leave. She volunteered at Safehaven Humane Society for over 27 years. She loved animals and all of the people who worked there. Jan enjoyed singing karaoke at the VFW with her friends. She loved her family, friends, and neighbors, and enjoyed gardening, flowers and the holidays.

Mom was a beautiful soul who loved life and everyone she met. Heaven truly gained an angel and she will be forever missed. She was the best mom and friend ever.

Jan is survived by her son Bill Wilson of Albany; daughter Tammy Wilson of Albany; sister Jean Risseeuw; and niece Gale Samuelson-Carpenter. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Wilson; parents Harry and Ina Samuelson; and brother Sam Samuelson.

A viewing will be from 5-6 pm on Tuesday at Fisher Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be at Willamette Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Savehaven Humane Society or the Albany VFW Post. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.