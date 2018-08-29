January 25, 1937 — July 31, 2018
Jan Habbestad was born Janice Mary Belz on January 25, 1937 in the village of Athens, Wisconsin, in the county of Marathon.
She was the fourth of six children born to Edward Hugo Belz and Eleanor Cecilia (Gallistel) Belz. Her father was the Postmaster and her mother, a homemaker.
As a young girl living in Athens, Jan spent countless hours working in her grandfather Hugo's clothing store and learning how to run businesses.
In high school and at church, she loved singing in the choir.
At age 17, Jan graduated as Valedictorian of her class. After high school she worked as a clerk at Wisconsin Power and Light in Madison and Wausau where she was introduced to her future husband by his sister and co-worker Karen Zimick Beeber.
On May 10, 1958, Jan married Richard Zimick. They had five children together and many adventures moving across the United States and Canada. The family finally landed in Lebanon in June of 1974, where Jan finally felt she was home. She loved the temperate weather, the flowers, the bounty of the local harvest, and the access to the beautiful Oregon coast.
On July 23, 1983, Jan married George "Dave” Habbestad and the two combined their families to raise Jan’s youngest daughter Rebecca and Dave’s two sons, Doug and Dean.
Jan was a successful and talented business woman all of her life. She enjoyed the “buy-sell” process and bringing satisfaction to the customer via the products offered. She owned and operated five retail businesses, mainly western clothing, tack and farm and ranch supply products, over a span of nearly 40 years. In between those times, she was on top of the product curve by being one of the first to offer cell phones to the general public in the Olympia, Washington area. Eventually, Jan lent her talent as a Board of Director for Willamette Community Bank and the successful transition to Umpqua Bank.
Jan and her husband Dave owned and operated Cherry Tree Farm Supply in Philomath for 15 years before retiring in 2008.
They enjoyed the next many years touring around the country by car, visiting relatives and friends from the West to East Coast and back. They visited many National Parks in the US and Canada. Jan and Dave made several trips to Norway to attend weddings and visit family and friends.
Jan's favorite place to visit and relax was in Kailua-Kona, on the Big Island of Hawaii. She embraced Ohana, the love of family. A Hawaiian atmosphere could always be felt at her home, with food, music and the coming together of family and friends. She hosted many family birthdays, weddings, holiday dinners and celebrations.
On July 31, 2018, a door opened, and a familiar face appeared with loving arms to provide her comfort and no worry. She left us here on earth and joined the choir in heaven. Family and friends will miss her beautiful smile, quiet gentle voice and optimistic love of life. We will meet again, Somewhere Over the Rainbow.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Elena.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Dave Habbestad of Monroe; her sisters, Greta Shewan of Laguna Woods, California, and Nan Lyon of Falls Church, Virginia; brothers, Fred Belz of Quartzite, Arizona and Richard Belz of Redmond, Oregon; her children, Gwen Conser, (Stuart) of Albany, Mitch Zimick of Newport, Dirk Zimick, (Marci) of Lebanon, Eleanor “Wink" Jackson, (Michael) of Redmond, Rebecca Zimick of Corvallis, Dean Habbestad (Lynn) of Carlton, Doug Habbestad (Jody)of Lebanon; 16 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren and counting.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday September 15 at her home in Monroe.
Please contact Rebecca Zimick at beklavu123@gmail.com for more information.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.