October 7, 1952 — October 4, 2019
Jan Jordan passed away peacefully at home on October 4 after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family. Her contagious laughter, love of family, and zest for life brought joy to all who knew her. She will be missed beyond measure.
Jan was born in Sacramento, California on October 7, 1952. Her family moved to Ashland, Oregon when she was ten. They moved back to Rancho Cordova, California when she was 16, and she graduated from high school there. She graduated from Southern Oregon College with a degree in Physical Education and obtained her Master’s degree in Administration at Gonzaga University.
On Aug. 7, 1982, she married her love, Larry (Butch) Jordan.
Jan began her career as a PE teacher at Glendale Junior High School. After two years there, she moved to Lebanon, where she worked as a PE teacher until her retirement in 2005.
Jan loved teaching and she loved her students. And she really loved retirement because it gave her all the time she needed to play golf. Nothing made her happier than to be out on the golf course with good friends, especially if the sun was shining. She was an excellent golfer, though humble about it. She once said that a hole-in-one was more about luck than skill. She must have been very lucky because she achieved a total of seven holes-in-one in her lifetime.
Jan is survived by her husband, Larry Jordan; her cats, Sammy and Abby; siblings, Helene Archer (John), Denyse Horsburgh (Dave), Joe Dauenhauer (Debbie), Steve Dauenhauer (Kay Yancey), Julie Smith (Mike), and Mike Dauenhauer (Jennice); and many nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her very, very much.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
In honor of Jan, donations in her name can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com.
