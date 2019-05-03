May 4, 1974 — April 26, 2019
Jamie William Brinkley, 44, of Lebanon, died Friday at his home.
Jamie was born May 4, 1974 in Portland, Oregon, the son of Roy and Sherry (Willis) Brinkley. He lived in Sandy until moving to Lebanon in 1976. Jamie attended Lebanon schools and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1993.
He had attended the Lebanon Four Square Church.
He loved football and attending the Lebanon Warrior football games. Jamie also enjoyed hunting and guns.
He is survived by his mother, Sherry Willis of Lebanon; sister, Denise Johnson of Halsey; grandmother, Beatrice Greening of Happy Valley; nephews, Hagen and Cole Johnson; cousins, Brian and Christie Willis, Karen Gourley, Shawn Willis; and countless other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy; and brother, Bobby.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Lebanon Senior Center; 80 Tangent St, Lebanon, OR 97355, with a luncheon to follow immediately after service.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Sherry Willis, 910 E. Street, Lebanon Or. To assist with establishing the “12th Man Memorial Scholarship in Memory of Jamie Brinkley” to honor his legacy among Warrior Athletes.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.