February 1, 1929 — July 7, 2019
James Willis Mason Jr. of Albany passed away on July 7, 2019.
Jim was born to Esther and James Willis Mason Sr. on February 1, 1929 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As a youth, Jim was active in football, track, and boxing.
Jim was a Life Scout, working toward the rank of Eagle Scout, when he joined the US Army at age 17. He was stationed in Italy and Croatia during the post-World War II occupation.
Upon his discharge, Jim attended Muskingum University on the GI bill. There, he met his future wife, Nancy. Jim and Nancy were married on August 6, 1949. Jim went to night school at the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering in 1957.
Jim had a long career as a management consultant and Industrial Engineering executive at several companies including HB Maynard Company, Rockwell International, and Kaiser Aluminum. His career took him and his family to many homes and many states over the years including Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio, California, and Oregon.
When not working, Jim’s favorite pastime was breeding and training English Setters for bird hunting. Jim enjoyed training and hunting behind his dogs with his sons and friends for over 60 years.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Nancy.
Jim is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Maria) Mason, James III (Angela) Mason, and Lee (Donna) Mason; his sisters, Pat (Dave) Greene and Sylvia (Harry) Replogle; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
