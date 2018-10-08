November 7, 1928 — September 20, 2018
Jim was born in Fox, Oklahoma. His family moved to southern California in the late 40s. It was there he married Harriet Rich in 1948. They started their family in Azusa, California and then moved to Placerville, California in the late 50s when Jim worked for Aerojet General.
In 1962, the family moved to Hoskins, Oregon to operate Fisherman’s Camp on the Luckiamute River. At this time he also worked for Moore-Rane MFG. Co in Corvallis and played on weekends in a family band.
In 1966, the family moved to South Pasadena, California where Jim was a supervisor for plastic injection molding operations at Digitran. In 1969, they relocated to Redondo Beach, California. Jim spent his last working years at Gillette Paper Mate in Santa Monica, California.
After retiring in 1988, Jim spent most of his retirement years between Redondo Beach and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He moved to Corvallis in 2006 to be close to his family. He lived at The Corvallis Manor from early 2009 until his passing.
As a musician, Jim performed in venues, shared, taught, and inspired his family and friends with his beautiful singing voice and guitar playing, which gave rise to generations of musicians in the family.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James H. Smith, Louisa Jane Chapman; step-father, Harvey Chapman; sister, Laverne Hattensty; former wife, Harriet Rich; son, Dennis Smith, daughter-in-law, Renee Smith; and daughter, Laura Ann Gast.
He is survived by brother, Tony Smith (Gayle), brother, Mack Smith; daughter, Sandy Smith (Jack Wolcott), daughter Teresa King (Jeff King); granddaughter, Monica Smith, son-in-law, Frank Gast, granddaughter, Anneliese Gast (Andrew Freborg); grandson, Wyman (“Bo”) Gast; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family greatly appreciates the good care and kindness he received from his caregivers at the Corvallis Manor. Per his request, there will be no services.
Please share your thoughts and memories at www.demossdurdan.com, where you will also be able read more about his life and to hear recordings of Jim!