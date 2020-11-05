James Swanson

James "Jim" W. Swanson of Lebanon passed away on November 3, 2020 surrounded by his wife Ruth Ann Swanson and their five children. He was 79 years old. James attended Corvallis High School. He married the love of his life Ruth Ann Blanshan on November 5, 1960. They enjoyed their 60 years together with their five children, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was a family man and was often spotted at grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events, choir concerts, plays, and graduations. On game days you could find Jim sitting in his recliner rooting for his favorite college football team OSU. The Civil War game was a holiday to him and his family, often getting together to watch it.