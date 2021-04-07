 Skip to main content
James Stuart Mefford
James Stuart Mefford

James Stuart Mefford, 83, of Summit, died Thursday, April 1. He was loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by his partner, Alice M. Walberg; son James Mefford Jr.; daughters Lesa Carter (Timmy Boy) and Teri Smith (Uncle Marvin); many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and extended family.

His spirit lives on in each of the hearts that love him. Rest in peace Jim/dad/granddad/pop/papa. You will be missed by many. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

