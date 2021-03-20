James Scruggs, Sr.

With great sorrow and sadness, we have to announce the passing of our beloved James. James was the most wonderful, caring, and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. With his loving wife by his side, after 46 years, we had a deep love for each other. James will truly and dearly be missed by his family and friends. We love you forever and always. You will always be in our hearts and memories and never forgotten. Till we see each other again. May you now rest in peace.