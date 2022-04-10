James Roy Cloonan

November 30, 1959 - March 26, 2022

James Roy Cloonan, 62, of Albany, Oregon passed away unexpectedly at home on March 26th.

Jim was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to James and Gina Cloonan. He graduated from Roy High School in 1978 in Roy, Utah.

Jim's dad was in the Air Force so the family traveled to many places including Germany, Azores, and several U.S. States before finally settling down in Roy, Utah.

Jim had several jobs as a young man in Utah. Western Zirconium, Air Products and Chemicals, and even a gold mine which he enjoyed very much. In 1985 he moved with his family to Oregon and started working at Wah Chang as a control room operator and later went into sales in which he traveled all over the world.

Jim loved working on anything with a motor and loved fast cars. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan as well as a NHRA racing fan. Jim loved camping and boating with his friends and family.

Jim loved his grandchildren and great granddaughter, Lexie Cloonan (Athena Harris), Barrett, Kimber, and Kodee Kleiven.

Jim was proceeded in death by his parents James and Gina Cloonan and his brother Steve Cloonan.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Brenda Cloonan, Son Brandon Cloonan (Jennifer), Daughter Brittany Kleiven (Keith), two stepsons Michael and Jason Collins, Brother Michael Cloonan (Jamie), Sister Kelly Campbell and the mother of his children Suzi Bandy (Bird).

Jim had a great big heart and will be sorely missed, but we take comfort knowing he is in heaven with our lord Jesus Christ patiently awaiting our reunion.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Jim at the Waterloo Park in Lebanon, Oregon on April 30 at 11:30 a.m. We're asking to please bring a potluck dish.