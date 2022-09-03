September 30, 1933 - August 29, 2022

James Roscoe Meredith, known as Jim, was born to Roscoe and Florence B. Meredith on September 30, 1933, in Nebraska and passed away on August 29, 2022, at home with family in Albany, OR.

Jim moved to Albany as a young child with his family and went to school at Price Elementary before eventually graduating from Albany Union High School before it moved to Queen Street.

He married the love of his life in 1960, Dorothy Engstrom and was the father of two children.

Jim was a lead operator at Teledyne Wah Chang for 25 years and rarely took a sick day. Before that he worked for Chemco American in the fertilizer industry. He was a member of the American Legion, Eagles and enjoyed bowling. Later in life he would make monthly visits to Spirit Mountain.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Florence C. Meredith, Betty Giles, June Zuercher; and brother, Howard Meredith. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy; sisters, Helen Hockema, Virginia Gomez, Mary Alice Greco-Hall; brother, Everett Meredith; son, Clifford Meredith (Wendy); daughter, Elaine Davison; and grandchildren, Derek Yeager, Courtney Cameron (Duncan), Brandon Meredith, and Allison Meredith.

Service will be held at Fisher Funeral Home on September 8, 2022, at 11 AM. A viewing will be held on September 7, 2022 from 3-5 PM.