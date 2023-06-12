January 21, 1947 - May 7, 2023

James Richard Eddleman of Tangent, Oregon went to be with the Lord at the age of 76 on Sunday, May 7th. Jim passed away in Redding, California surrounded by family.

Jim was born on January, 21, 1947 in Bremerton, Washington. Shortly after his birth, his mother and father moved to Tangent where Jim would spend nearly his entire life. Jim attended Tangent Grade School where he met Patricia Harrison in the 3rd grade who he would later marry during his senior year of college. This past January marked 54 years of marriage.'Jim attended Albany Union High School with Pat and they both graduated from Oregon State University in 1969. Jim played clarinet for the OSU marching band and graduated with academic honors, receiving his bachelor's degree in mathematics.

Jim's TV repair shop, Professional TV & Appliance Service, was a longtime staple in the Albany and surrounding community as one of the few servicers in the area for TV, electronics, and appliance repair. The shop was located off of Pacific Blvd SW, just south of West Albany High School. Jim and Pat owned their business for over 40 years and served thousands over the decades within the community.

Jim is survived by his wife, along with his three children: son, John Eddleman; daughter, Caralee Weber; and youngest son, Matthew Eddleman. Jim was blessed to have a large loving family with 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Jim's memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 18th at his longtime church of over 45 years, Tangent Community Church. The service will start at 10:45 followed by a church potluck.