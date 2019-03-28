December 19, 1941 — March 19, 2019
Jim was avid in hunting, fishing and totally the outdoors man. He once owned his own boat and was a scuba diver and water skier. All his life he loved to refurbish old cars into hot rods and currently owns a ‘33 Plymouth. He loved gardening, playing pool and was a wonderful story teller.
Jim graduated from Albany Union High School class of 1960. He served a pipe-fitter apprenticeship, going on to win a state apprenticeship contest then winning an international apprenticeship contest at the University of Purdue.
Jim had a very successful business career, owing and managing several mechanical construction companies, retiring in 2017.
Preceded in death by his parents, James and Marjorie; daughter, Lisa; brother, Lloyd; and sisters, Louise, Betty Jo and Alene.
Survived by his loving wife, Linda and; nieces Terrie (Tom), Tonda (Jimmy), Debbie (Randy),Teresa (Matt), Marlene (Dan), Karen (Phil); nephews, Steve (Gail), Sammy (Karen), Dan (Lois), Saul (Julie), Jamie (Gabbi); five children, Sabrina, Jamie, RoseAnn, James, and Troy; and seven grandchildren with three great-grandchildren.