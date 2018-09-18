August 9, 1948 — September 15, 2018
James R. Ammon was born in Salem, Oregon, to Lois and James L. Ammon. He was raised in Salem, graduated from North Salem High School in 1966, and received a bachelor’s degree from Oregon College of Education in Monmouth.
In 1972 he met Elizabeth Osborne and they were married in June 1973.
Jim taught a few years and later returning to manage the farming operations for the Ammon Brothers. Jim and Bethi relocated to Albany where they raised their family. Jim spent the remainder of his career in agriculture, where he worked as a field man for a cannery and fertilizer company in Jefferson until retiring from Wilbur Ellis in 2013. Jim advised farmers throughout the mid-Willamette Valley and created strong friendships with them.
He died on September 15 surrounded by his wife and children. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Jim Ammon.
He’s survived by his wife (Bethi); children (Benjamin Ammon, Anne Marie/Brian Wright, and Christian Ammon/Ashley Camhi) and grandchildren (Dante and LaDamian). He also is survived by an enormous community of friends and family.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a .m. on September 22 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Contributions may be made in memory of James Ammon to either Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.