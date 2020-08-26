James Pease

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 5, 1937 – August 15, 2020

On August 15, 2020, Dr. James (Jim) Robert Pease of Bend, Oregon, passed away at the age of 83 after battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

James was born on June 5, 1937 in Halifax, Vermont to Jessie (née Dean) and Merle Pease, and was the middle of three children. He graduated from Turners Falls High School, where he was class vice president, president of the French Club, and played football, receiving injuries resulting in his famously crooked nose. James received his BA in History from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst (UMass) in 1960, and taught high school English in Granby, Massachusetts and Brattleboro, Vermont. He married Jean Wersetsky (Christie) in 1964, and they had a daughter, Laura, in 1967. He later returned to UMass and obtained an MS and then a PhD in Resource Planning in 1970 and 1972, respectively. James and his family moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1972, as James had received a faculty position at Oregon State University (OSU). James and Jean divorced in 1979, and he subsequently married Patricia (née James) in 1981, and had a second daughter, Jocelyn, in 1982.