CORVALLIS - James Noble (Jim) Hibbs, 76, passed peacefully away at his home in Corvallis, OR on August 29, 2023, after a long battle with prostate cancer. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. There will be a memorial service for him on Sunday, September 24 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1330 SW 35th Street in Corvallis.