James N. ("Bo") Bowman

Jim was born in Pana, IL, and grew up in Charlevoix, MI. He was a 1951 graduate of Charlevoix High School where he excelled in football, basketball, and track. He went on to attend the University of Michigan where he played football for the Wolverines. He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

Following graduation in 1956, Jim was commissioned in the US Air Force through ROTC and earned his pilot wings in 1957, proudly serving from 1956-1964. He joined the USAFA staff as an original cadre member as a physical education instructor and football coach in 1958, retiring in 2007 as an associate athletic director. Jim stepped down from coaching in 1975 to focus his efforts on recruiting and admissions for all NCAA athletic programs. Notable highlights from his 49-year career were seeing 38,797 cadets graduate, overseeing appointments of nearly 14,000 recruited athletes, serving as head Freshman and JV football coach with 2 undefeated seasons, attending 17 post season bowl games, announcing USAFA ice hockey games (30+ seasons), and membership in the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame and the Air Force Academy Athletics Hall of Fame. "Bo" built lasting relationships and had a significant impact on many. He will be remembered for his loyalty, commitment, dedication, sense of humor, and for going above and beyond to serve others. He will be dearly missed.