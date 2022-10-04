 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Moores, 67, passed away on October 1, 2022. Jim, along with his brothers William, Gerry, and Alan Moores, grew up in Manomet, MA. He attended Cape Cod Community College before his marriage to Jeanne (Songin) 47 years ago, residing in Norwood Massachusetts. He was a wonderful father to Elisha Saville of Millersburg, Oregon and Rachel Moores/Corona of Bend, Oregon.

After 30 years as a Letter Carrier for the Norwood Post Office he retired to Oregon where he enjoyed spending time with his girls and their husbands Tony Saville and Norman Corona but most of all his grandchildren Xavier Corona, Colin Saville, and Mia Saville. He was the best Grandpa, Dad, and best friend and although he will be sorely missed, he left us all with many fond memories.

Online condolences may be left at www.fisherfuneralhome.com

