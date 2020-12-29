James Moore

October 16, 1932 – December 21, 2020
James Francis "Jim" Moore, 88, of Albany, Oregon passed away while in hospice care at his daughter's home in Sherwood, Oregon on December 21, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife and family during this time.
Jim was born in Mason City, Nebraska on October 16, 1932 to James and Eleanor (Thorn) Moore. He graduated in 1950 from Mason City High School. A short time later he joined the Navy and served until 1954. When returning from the service he farmed for a brief time in Nebraska before moving to Oregon in 1957.
Jim married Bonnie (Brannen) Moore on June 19, 1964 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany, Oregon, where they remained lifetime parishioners.
When first arriving in Oregon Jim volunteered at the Albany Fire Department. In 1959, Jim began his full-time career as an Albany firefighter; he spent the greater portion of his career as the Albany fire marshal until he retired in 1984. He went on to sell real estate for John L. Scott for 10 years.
Always a very supportive and loving Husband, Dad, and Pops who will be remembered by his family for his great smile, laugh, and big heart. He was an avid supporter of the Oregon State Beavers. A longtime season ticket holder for Beaver baseball and made two trips to Omaha, Nebraska to see the Beavers win the college world series. Jim could always be found doing yard work and tinkering outdoors. His great grandchildren brought him tremendous joy in his later years and loved to tease them when given the chance. Jim was very proud of his 1929 Ford Model A that he restored.
Jim is survived by his wife; son Monty (Margie) of Grants Pass; son Daniel (Deana) of Bend; daughter Tami (Rick) Vauble of Sherwood; daughter Teresa Parfet of Sherwood; grandchildren Emma Lou Moore (Matt Triska), Carmen Moore, Kaylee (Ben) Lowen, Ali Moore, Ryan (Alyssa) Vauble; Amanda (Zach) Roberts, and 9 great grandchildren.
Jim is also survived by his brothers Dennis (Joan) of Kearney, Nebraska, Larry (Elaine) of Fremont, Nebraska, and Dan of Ansley, Nebraska; and sisters Mary Klimek of Ord, Nebraska, Judy (Bob) Miller of Broken Bow, Nebraska, Joyce (Floyd) Melcher of Madison, Nebraska, and sister-in-law Barbra Moore of Ogalla, Nebraska. Proceeded in death by his parents and brothers Jack, Ed, Bill, Gary, and Joey.
In remembrance a donation can be made to the Kaiser Permanente Hospice program at 2701 NW Vaugh Street, Ste 140 Portland, Oregon 97210. Donations can also be made in Jim Moore's name to Albany Engine Co. #1, a nonprofit organization that maintains Albany's Historic Fire equipment. Jim and Bonnie belong to this local organization.
Donations can be mailed to Albany Fire Administration at 611 SE Lyon St. Albany, Oregon 97321. Albany Engine Co. #1 tax ID # is 93-0763121.
Services will be determined at a later date.