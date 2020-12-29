James Moore

October 16, 1932 – December 21, 2020

James Francis "Jim" Moore, 88, of Albany, Oregon passed away while in hospice care at his daughter's home in Sherwood, Oregon on December 21, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife and family during this time.

Jim was born in Mason City, Nebraska on October 16, 1932 to James and Eleanor (Thorn) Moore. He graduated in 1950 from Mason City High School. A short time later he joined the Navy and served until 1954. When returning from the service he farmed for a brief time in Nebraska before moving to Oregon in 1957.

Jim married Bonnie (Brannen) Moore on June 19, 1964 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany, Oregon, where they remained lifetime parishioners.

When first arriving in Oregon Jim volunteered at the Albany Fire Department. In 1959, Jim began his full-time career as an Albany firefighter; he spent the greater portion of his career as the Albany fire marshal until he retired in 1984. He went on to sell real estate for John L. Scott for 10 years.