May 20, 1928 — February 24, 2020
James Medley "Jim" Douglas of Albany died Monday, February 24, 2020. He was 91.
Jim was born May 20, 1928, in Portland to Royal E. and Audra Geraldine (Akers) Douglas. He grew up in Harrisburg and later Eugene, where he graduated from high school.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948-52, during the Korean Conflict as an aircraft mechanic's staff sergeant. He was a proud veteran, a member of the American Legion, and had a lifelong love of aircraft and flight, earning a private pilot's license. After his military service, Jim was a Lane County sheriff's deputy, working as a resident deputy in Cottage Grove and later as a detective and member of the sheriff's dive team from the main office in Eugene. He was a private investigator before going to work at Teledyne Wah Chang in Millersburg. He retired after 17 years there.
Jim's sister Bonnie introduced him to Wilma Carolyn "Willy" Adams and the couple married July 19, 1953, in Junction City. Jim and Willy lived in Eugene and Coos Bay and later settled in Albany, where their three children graduated from high school.
Jim was a multi-sport athlete in high school and was on the University of Oregon's freshman team before a knee injury ended his football career. He continued being active in sports as an umpire and referee throughout his adult life. He rarely missed his kids' or grandkids' games. He had an incomparable sense of humor, a hearty laugh, and a smile that even Alzheimer's couldn't silence or dim.
He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Albany.
Willy survives, along with their daughter Nancy (Rich) Mitchell of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; and sons Steve (Joy) Douglas and Jerry Douglas of Albany; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jim is also survived by his sister, Mae Aune of Albany; and brothers Wayne (Dot) of Union, Kenny (Ellen) of Marcola, and John (Bobbie) of Sweet Home. His parents and sister Bonnie Christensen died before him.
Jim will be buried at a later date with a private ceremony at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland with full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity or cause of the donor's choice. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.