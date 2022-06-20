James Lindsay Clunes

June 28, 1927 - June 13, 2022

On June 13, 2022, Dr. James Lindsay Clunes passed away. He is survived by his three children. Dr. Lindsay Clunes of Albany, Oregon, Dr. Bradley Clunes of Oregon City, Oregon, and Janell Lyons of Clovis, California. Also, 3 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. James was the youngest and only survivor of six children born to Robert and Isabella Clunes in Motherwell, Scotland. Siblings Anne, Jean, Roy, Isobel, and Myra preceded him in death.

Dr. Clunes served 2 1/2 years in the Royal Navy during WWII stationed in Wales before emigrating to the United States in January 1949. He followed in the chosen profession of his brother, Roy, and attended Pacific University for 5 1/2 years and graduated with a Doctor of Optometry degree in 1954.

James married Verla Anderson in Corvallis in 1953 and moved to Albany to practice Optometry. Dr. Clunes joined with partners Dr. Shackelford and Dr. Landes and formed the Albany Vision Clinic and Newport Vision Center and practiced together for 35 years.

Dr. Clunes enjoyed many visits to Scotland and play golf with his friends. James was an avid golfer and was a past president of Springhill Country Club in Albany, Oregon. James formed the Albany Scottish Pipe and Drum band with Platt Davis. As the band grew in size, they performed in many parades in Oregon and Washington. Dr. Clunes was a member of the Albany City Council for four years and was a past president of the Albany Kiwanis Club.

After retirement, Dr. Clunes and wife, Verla, moved to Sun City West, Arizona in 1995. After 49 years of marriage, Verla passed away in 2002. James was a member of the Trinity Bible Church of Sun City West and enjoyed attending Solstice Chapel in Clovis, California. James was cremated and did not want any service.