April 10, 1940—December 20, 2022

James LeRoy Cherry, 82, of Albany, Oregon died December 20, 2022 in Junction City, Oregon. He was born April 10, 1940 in Pasco, Washington to William (Glenn) Sr. and Pearl (Thornby) Cherry. He spent his early years in Ordnance, Oregon before moving to Hermiston, Oregon, graduating from Hermiston High School in 1958. Jim spent the next 4 years in the US Navy. He was an Aviation Electrician aboard the USS Ranger deploying to the Western Pacific on several missions. After the service he spent a year at Southwestern Community College in Coos Bay. Then moving back to Hermiston, Jim worked as an electrician for Union Pacific Railroad.

Jim met his wife Loretta (Widmer) at the Pendleton Roundup after leaving the Navy, then a year later at her Aunt and Uncle’s (Richies) Drive-In in Hermiston. They married January 18, 1966. While working for the railroad, he and Loretta attended Blue Mountain Community College, graduating in 1968. They moved back to Albany to attend Oregon State University in Corvallis, both graduating in 1971, Jim receiving a BS in accounting and electrical engineering. Their daughter, Nicole, was born that July in Corvallis. Jim took a job with Umatilla Electric Coop, becoming their office manager. Later he worked as power analyst for the City of Richland, Washington. Retiring in 2002, he and Loretta moved back to Albany, caring for her parents until their passing.

Jim was a member of the Elks Lodge and Past Master of the Masons in Hermiston and an OSU Alumni Association member (an avid Beaver fan). He and Loretta loved traveling, visiting all 50 states. Jim was a proud member of the Class of ‘58, attending all their reunions (5th thru 65th). He also enjoyed attending many Navy and family reunions. Another passion was his love of cars. Of upmost importance to Jim was his love and devotion to his family, close friends and pets. He will be deeply missed.

Jim was preceded in death by his father; mother; brother, William “Bill” Cherry Jr. (Sharon); sisters, Muriel Brainard (Bill) and Ruth Monacelli (Carl); and niece Anne Heath. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Loretta of Albany; daughter, Nicole (Jamie); grandson Cameron, all of Victoria, BC; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life is planned for later this summer. Donations may be made in Jim’s memory to an animal shelter of your choice or the Wounded Warrior Project.