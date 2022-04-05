September 21, 1955 - March 31, 2022

Jim Lee, 66, of Jefferson, passed away after a short battle with cancer. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his wife and three children.

James Knight Lee, Jr. was born on September 21, 1955 in Corvallis, Oregon to James Knight Lee, Sr. and Hope (Dunn) Lee. Jim had the privilege of growing up with four sisters--Jeanne, Joanne, Janet, and Julie, and one younger brother, John. Growing up in Corvallis, he was active in Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Jim was also heavily involved in FFA at Corvallis High School, leading him to pursue a degree in agriculture education at Oregon State University-Go Beavs! While at OSU, Jim met his lifelong sweetheart, Janet Rasmussen. They married in December of 1976, while still finishing up their degrees. After college, Jim taught Vocational Agriculture at Culver High School before accepting a teaching position at Jefferson High School. In 1979, Jim and Janet moved to Jefferson and began attending Jefferson Baptist Church.

In May of 1980, Jim and Janet welcomed twins, Jimmy and Karen, with their brother Jeff following in October of 1983. After a few years of teaching, Jim left his career in education to work in the agribusiness world. He worked for a few years at Leffingwell and WR Grace before beginning his long, successful career at Western Pulp Products in 1990. While working at Western Pulp, Jim was the Marketing and Sales Manager and touched many lives throughout his travels.

Jim loved many things passionately, including Oregon State Football, cheering loudly for his children's sporting events, tinkering with his Studebakers, and raising his flock of Suffolk sheep that originated in his early high school years. You could often find him teaching Sunday School classes and singing along loudly with the children or building towers of blocks to be knocked over. He loved telling children about Jesus. Spending time with his 5 grandchildren also brought Jim immense amounts of joy.

Jim is survived by Janet, his wife of 45 years; son Jimmy (Jessica) Albany, Oregon; daughter Karen (Steven) Dunlap, Riverside, California, and son Jeff (Evie) Grovetown, New Zealand, plus grandchildren Delaney, Jude, and Luke Dunlap, and Vivian and James Knight Lee IV. His is also survived by his siblings Joanne (Larry) Smith, Janet (Bill) Busby, Julie (Ted) Balestreri, and John (Rick Priest). Numerous family members, church members, friends, and Beaver fans will miss him greatly.

Jim was preceded by his parents; sister, Jeanne.

A viewing will be held at Fisher Funeral Home on Thursday, April 7th, 4 to 6 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9th at Jefferson Baptist Church, 15002 Jefferson Hwy 99E SE, Jefferson, OR 97352. A luncheon will follow. Please wear black and orange-Go Beavers!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jefferson Baptist Church, Children's Ministries or Jefferson FFA Club in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (fisherfuneralhome.com)