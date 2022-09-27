James Joseph Hickman
June 25, 1951 - September 20, 2022
Jimmy was born to Thomas Sr and Mary Thompson Hickman. He moved with his family from Waldport, OR, to Lebanon. He received a special diploma from Lebanon High School. Jimmy lived in Salem for 3 years, then moved to Beaverton, then Tigard, where he passed away. He enjoyed playing pool, going for drives and music.
He is survived by sisters: Patricia Blankenship, Salem; Pamela Lee, Perry UT; brother, Thomas Jr, Battle Ground WA; half-sisters: Jeannette Hirsch, California; and Suzanne Sirois, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother Craig, half-brother Robert and half-sister Barbara Benson.
Funeral service to be held Sat. October 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, Lebanon. Donations may be given to Dornbecher Childrens Hospital or the charity of choice.