 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Joseph Hickman

  • 0

James Joseph Hickman

June 25, 1951 - September 20, 2022

Jimmy was born to Thomas Sr and Mary Thompson Hickman. He moved with his family from Waldport, OR, to Lebanon. He received a special diploma from Lebanon High School. Jimmy lived in Salem for 3 years, then moved to Beaverton, then Tigard, where he passed away. He enjoyed playing pool, going for drives and music.

He is survived by sisters: Patricia Blankenship, Salem; Pamela Lee, Perry UT; brother, Thomas Jr, Battle Ground WA; half-sisters: Jeannette Hirsch, California; and Suzanne Sirois, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by his parents, brother Craig, half-brother Robert and half-sister Barbara Benson.

Funeral service to be held Sat. October 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, Lebanon. Donations may be given to Dornbecher Childrens Hospital or the charity of choice.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Staff changes Prince William has already made

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News