James (Jimmy) Graves

October 6, 1992 - December 18, 2022
James (Jimmy) William Graves was born in Missouri on October 6, 1992. He met his wife Samantha in 2010. In 2013 they moved to Oregon. Married on July 23, 2017. He was a devoted stay at home dad. He loved rock collecting, and his Nordic beliefs. Strong in his Nordic heritage, he passed his beliefs to his children. He passed away on December 18, 2022.
Survived in death by his wife Samantha; children Payton, Phoebe, Patience; siblings: Stephan, Jennifer; mother Tawanda; father Shawn.