James "Jim" R. Hayes

November 15, 1934 – January 4, 2023

Jim Hayes, 88, of Lebanon, died, January 4, 2023 at the Lebanon Veterans Home.

Jim was born November 15, 1934 in Superior, Nebraska the son of Merle and Erna (Tophigh) Hayes.

Jim was raised in Superior and graduated from Superior High School in 1952. He married Mary (Browning) Zimmerman in 1954, divorced in 1956.

Jim entered the Air Force in 1957 and while serving in Spain he met Shirley Meister. The couple was united in marriage in Gibraltar on September 26, 1962. Jim's Air Force career led them to travel extensively throughout the United States and internationally. Jim retired from the Air Force in 1977 and they moved to Lebanon in 1980. Shirley preceded him in death in 2009.

Jim worked locally for Lumber Mills until receiving a degree as a respiratory therapist. He worked in that capacity until retiring.

Jim was a member of the American Legion and the NRA. He enjoyed politics, rock hounding, RVing, Dowsing and Fishing. Everyone who knew him, knew he had a joke to tell.

Jim is survived by his daughter Deborah Molzen, grandchildren Kristyne Fountain and Robert Molzen, great grandchildren Alexa Palmucci and Grayson Smith, brother-in-law Oscar Ewald Warneking and his nieces and nephew, Craig, Cami, Carla, Karen and Kim and their families, good friends Randy (Renee) Allen and their children Rod, Ryan and Roxanne and their families, cousins Gale Thayer and Shirlen Willett Kendall.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Merlene Warneking.

Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Superior, Nebraska. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

"You know why we're not all here, is because we're not all there".