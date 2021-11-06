October 23, 2021

James (Jim) Neal Major, 61, of Chinook, Washington, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home on October 23, 2021.

Jim was born in Longview, Washington and graduated from Kelso High School. In his late teens he met Carol Hosler. They fell in love, married and within three years they had started a family, complete with Chase and Tate. As a family they enjoyed racing motor cross and boating. A proud husband, father and role model with boys who followed in his footsteps, he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.

Always one to enjoy a challenge, Jim started his career as a shop boy, completed his apprenticeship and became a Senior Project Manager for JH Kelly until he put down permanent roots in Lebanon, of 20 years. He started his own general contracting company in 1998. In 2016, after spending two years commuting on the weekends to Chinook, Washington, Jim and Carol sold their business and home in Lebanon, purchased the Long Beach Tavern and became permanent Washington residents. Always smiling and having fun, he could often be found exchanging stories and laughter with his patrons.

Jim is survived by his wife, Carol, of 41 years, sons, Chase (Stephanie), Tate (Scherry) and three loving grandchildren, Deacon, Ashton and Kinley, his father, Terry Major, and his paternal father, Jim Smith (Linda), and half siblings, Kelly Tyler, Tara Herron, Christopher Smith, Shawnee Smith, and Debi Ramey. He was preceded in passing by his mother, Teresa Major. Jim was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and a fierce friend.

A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at Historic Chinook School in Chinook, Washington, on November 13 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. His family will be present to welcome loved ones.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made online at https://secure.seattlecca.org or sent to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, PO Box 24385, Seattle, WA 98124-0385. Checks may be made payable to SCCA with indication that they are in memory of Jim Major.