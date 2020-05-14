December 23, 1925 – May 4, 2020
James “Jim” Herman Biegel
Jim was born on December 23, 1925 to Julius and Mamie (Engel) Biegel at the Biegel farm in North Albany. Jim passed away May 4, 2020 and was laid to rest at the Lutheran Cemetery in Corvallis.
Jim was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Albany and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1944. Jim went to the Army after graduation and served with the 11th Airborne Division in the Philippines and Japan until his honorable discharge in 1946.
In 1949, Jim married Marie Westendorf of Vancouver, Washington. They settled on the family farm on Independence Highway in North Albany and proceeded to have and raise four sons. Jim and Marie and the boys were long time members of Zion Lutheran Church in Corvallis. Jim was growing grass seed when he retired at age 60 and turned the farm over to his son Roger.
Jim and Marie loved to travel together and traveled extensively, taking several cruises and many tours around the world. They moved to Hawaii and lived in Waikiki for 10 years. In the last eight years, Jim and Marie have lived in the Bonaventure Retirement system, first in Salem and then in Albany.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Leona Goodbouse and Elva Nichols and his brothers Walter and Donald and three grandsons Spencer Biegel, Thomas Biegel and Justin Sitton.
Jim is survived by his wife of 71 years Marie C. Biegel, his sons Steve and his wife Jan, Doug and his wife DeeDee, Roger and his wife Ada and Ken and his wife Sookja, 11 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all of the staff of Bonaventure and Hospice for making Jim’s final days peaceful and comfortable. A family celebration of Jim’s life will be held when all of the family can meet together. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
