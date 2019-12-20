James “Jim” Francis Weatherby

January 10, 1947 – December 8, 2019

The son of James and Rosemary (Drew) Weatherby, Jim was born in Chicago, Illinois. Raised in Southern California, he was in track and field at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana. Jim earned a BA in Business Administration from the University of Portland in 1970. After working as a Realtor, he studied computer technology and became a systems engineer for Advanced Control Technology. Jim developed software for and traveled to clients in England, Ireland, Canada, Detroit, Dallas, and Seattle. He worked on the first enhanced 911 system and the 787 Boeing Dreamliner.