James “Jim” Buckley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 24, 1944 – July 5, 2020

Ask anyone who knew Jim Buckley and what they remember most is his quick wit, kindness, quiet intelligence and playful spirit.

Jim was born in Marion, Ohio on April 24, 1944 to Patricia and Donald Buckley (who was killed in WWII just before Jim was born). They also had another son, Jim’s older brother John. Patricia later married Robert Buckley and they moved her young sons to Oregon in 1950, later adding 2 sisters, Margaret and Barbara to the family.

Jim attended Corvallis High School (Class of ‘62) where he met his future wife Dorothy Herb (Class of ‘63). Immediately following graduation, he served in the National Guard at Fort Knox..

When he returned, he enrolled in Oregon State University and he and Dorothy married. During this busy time, he and Dorothy, who was also studying at OSU, had two daughters, Becky and Darcie. Jim earned his bachelor’s degree in entomology at OSU and his master’s degree in biology with a minor secondary education.

He taught high school biology in Salem and ultimately moved to the environmental health field. He worked in supervisory positions for Lincoln, Washington and Clackamas Health