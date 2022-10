James (Jahmez) Reismiller died peacefully on September 20th, 2022 of an aortic dissection. We will be celebrating his life on Saturday, October 22nd from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., at the Rotary Shelter at Willamette Park in Corvallis. Memorial contributions are suggested to https://www.gofundme.com/f/jahmez-reismiller or donate generously to your own favorite organization.