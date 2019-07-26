May 16, 1934 — June 15, 2019
James Harwood Schlewitz passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on June 15, 2019.
Born May 16, 1934 in Fryberg, North Dakota to Herman August Schlewitz and Easter Henrietta (Gross) Schlewitz, at the age of 18 months he moved with his family to Washington, later settling in Oregon. Jim grew up in the Portland area attending Llewellyn Elementary School, Franklin High School and Portland State. He was a Junior Rose Festival Prince representing Llewellyn and played basketball for Franklin and Portland State.
After marriage to Nancy Ann Chaphe, Jim transferred to Oregon State College to continue his studies in Chemical Engineering. He worked as a tech in the analytical lab at Wah Chang while attending school and raising a young family. They divorced and he took a hiatus from school. Jim and his children continued to live in Albany.
Jim married Rose Marie Anderson. He returned to Oregon State to graduate with a degree in Chemistry in 1964. Jim continued to work for Teldeyne Wah Chang, advancing to the Analytical Labs Manager. His lasts two years were in Sales. After 38 years with the company, Jim retired in 1996. His small business, Harwood Computer Graphics, kept him busy after his retirement.
They raised their family in the Albany area. He so loved his children and enjoyed their many endeavors and accomplishments.
Jim is survived by his wife, Rose; son, Daniel (Barbara Buchheim) of Eugene, Oregon; daughter, Julie (Paul Duris) of Canby, Oregon; son, Andrew (Margo Eason) of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and daughter, Amy (Jeff Weinkauf) of Eugene; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; niece, nephews and cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert LaVerne Schlewitz; sister, Doris Mae Sabolyk; son, Timothy James; daughter, Robyn Kaye Marshall and niece, Glenda Mae Sabolyk.
A man of many interests, Jim’s love of music and painting involved him in Albany’s early Arts in the Community. He served as a committee secretary for the American Chemical Society. Jim also served as a Scout Master for Dan’s and Andrew’s Troop 85 sponsored by Immanuel and Good Shepherd Lutheran Churches.
Track was a high school sport he rediscovered at the age of 45. He with his wife, Rose spent over 20 years, running, sprinting and throwing javelins in many USA Masters Track and Field events around the world. At the same time he served as USATF Region Masters chair and an USATF Certified Official. They attended many Portland Masters Track Club meetings preparing for the annual Portland meet. A side activity was the Pole, Pedal, Paddle Meet in Bend, Oregon. Eastern Oregon was the favorite place for his annual bow hunt with his buddies.
As a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Jim’s roles were as a teacher, president, Assisting Minister, building projects chair, choir member, organist, and a bell choir member. A writer, he wrote family history through his newsletters and short stories. He also wrote an occasional analytical chemistry article and procedures. As an OSU alum, Jim was a great OSU Beaver Believer.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 4 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1910 East 34th, Albany OR 97322.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in care of Fisher Funeral Home 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.