1934 — December 25, 2018
James Harrison, 84, of Albany, died peacefully on Christmas day at home with his loving family. He is undoubtedly dancing with his wife, Leslee, in heaven.
Jim graduated from Albany Union High School in 1953, Oregon State University in 1957 and was a successful wood products businessman in Oregon, Louisiana, and New Mexico for five decades. Jim was a Boy Scout, a DeMolay and a Jaycee.
Jim was an expert bass fisherman and legendary Chukar partridge hunter.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Leslee (nee Perse).
He is survived by his son; daughters-in-law; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three sisters; Helen Kropp, Barbara Steele, and Kathryn Ladd Davis and many nieces and nephews. He was cared for and loved by many nieces, nephews and old friends.
The family would like to thank Samaritan Supportive Services care provided.
Jim’s graveside memorial service will be held at the Historic Baptist Cemetery in Brownsville at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Historic Baptist Cemetery fund, C/O Brownsville Baptist Church, C/O Fred Anderson, 27910 Seven Mile Ln. 97327 or Samaritan Albany General Hospital Foundation Palliative Care (Phone: 541-812-4705).