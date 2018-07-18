Subscribe for 17¢ / day

James A. Hare, 41, of Milwaukie died Saturday, July 14, in Albany. A memorial service will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13520 SE Ruscliff Lane, Milwaukie, Oregon. Please leave your thoughts and condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

